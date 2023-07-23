Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle has started to ‘grow tentacles’.



Former royal aide Paul Burell weighed in on these accusations.

He broke everything down during a candid interview with Slingo.

There, he was quoted saying, “I have always said that Meghan would eventually go into beauty and fashion. I’ve always said that and I can see a bottle of ‘Meghan’ on someone’s dressing table or perhaps ‘Duchess’.”

He also questioned, “Why wouldn’t someone want to take a risk with that and create something for Meghan then that would give her a foothold and a platform to launch herself into fashion? Very like Victoria Beckham.”

“So is Meghan aspiring to be Victoria Beckham? That’s my question. Isn’t that interesting? That’s an interesting concept, isn’t it?” he also asked in the middle of his chat.

“Meghan is already a celebrity, but is she aspiring to be part of that set. I think she is, I think it’s another platform which can give her an opportunity to grow tentacles into different arenas and I’ve always said that this is just a rung on the ladder.”

Before concluding he also added, “She’s climbing the ladder, she will eventually climb to the top of that ladder.”