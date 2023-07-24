Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'secretly visit' their new home in Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly visited their new home in Malibu, where a number of Hollywood A-listers reside.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest.

The two have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there. It is being admired as a "smart” move by some royal fans and critics.



After quitting the royal jobs in 2020, King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan moved to Montecito, California, home to many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Katy Perry and Chris Pratt.



Now, there are reports that the couple has bought their new home as the Sussexes have decided to move out of Montecito. There may be a major change afoot.

Inside sources revealed to Express that the Sussexes may be moving back to a place near to Meghan.



Harry and Meghna, according to a source, are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest.”

Rumors about them selling their major Montecito mansion have been swirling for quite some time now, but it’s officially unclear if, as of July 2023, they plan to buy another home or move out of Montecito into a new home.

The Sussexes reportedly bought the mansion for nearly $15 million in August 2020 after relocating to the US following their exit from the royal family.

