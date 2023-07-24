 
'The Deepest Breath' forces viewers to skip 'swimming'

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

The Deepest Breath is peppered with clips where Alessia Zecchini was seen passing out underwater
The Deepest Breath, a Netflix documentary on freediving world record holder Alessia Zecchini, is making viewers have a swimming scare.

Arrived on July 19 on the streamer, it focused on the life of the 31-year-old as she trained, taking only limited air to break a world record.

As the documentary is making waves, many took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Sorry, The Deepest Breath has put me off swimming altogether,” one user commented.

“Dunno if it’s because I’ve a slight hangover, but I put on The Deepest Breath and I’m panicking tbh. No need to be diving that deep grow up,” another added.

A third wrote: “Watched The Deepest Breath on Netflix last night. Wasn’t expecting to feel like I was watching a horror movie, the feeling something bad is going to happen whilst shaking my head at how incredible yet how insane these people are. Last 15-20 minutes was intense.”

“Deepest Breath is terrifying. Imagine being on the brink of death several times and for what?” a fourth said.

“My heart has been in my mouth since I turned #TheDeepestBreath on,” adding, “This is absolutely scary, emotional, everything all in one!”

Helmed by Laura McGann and produced by A24 studio, The Deepest Breath is available to stream.

