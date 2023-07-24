Will.i.am on working with Britney Spears after ‘Mind Your Business’ collab: ‘She's a darling’

File Footage

Will.i.am talked about working with Princess of Pop Britney Spears after the release of their latest creation Mind Your Business.

The Pump It Harder rapper gushed over the pop star when asked if there would be any future collaborations between the two.

“Whatever, however and whenever, Britney, I am there for her,” the rapper told Variety. “She's a darling to work with, an amazing human being. I'll always make myself available to her.”

The Black Eyed Peas band member who has worked with Spears in three songs, recalled his first meeting with the mom-of-two and how he became her fan.

Will.i.an said he and Spears first came across at the Rock in Rio festival in Portugal in 2007. “Dang, we're rocking right before Britney. We gotta bring it,” he said.

“At that time, I transformed into a huge fan because of Toxic. That track changed my life as far as I how I write and compete in that realm.

“When I heard 'bleeearn-neearn-neearn-neearn' [his version of the 'Toxic' intro], we produced 'No, no, no, no, don't phunk with my heart.' Same tempo. I told her that,” the rapper explained.

He continued: “Amazing. The video. The chorus. Even that noodle guitar. I still study that song. The structure, and how she performs it — perfect. That's when I became an ultra-fan.”

The rapper and singer also revealed that Spears is always talking about new songs as she has loads of ideas about new music.

He also made it clear that he is truly willing to work with the controversial musician again, saying when she gets in the studio, it's "earth-shattering."

"You see it when she's dancing on Instagram. You feel it. She wants to let go," he said. "She's the inspo-est, the most electricity-bottled-up, and ready to burst. The most amazing array of colors."

"She's love and passion, perspective and introspective," Will.i.am continued to gush over Spears. "Whenever she wants me to be part of her next project I am there. It's going to be the most human, something every single person can relate to."

"She's always coming up with new songs. I can't wait."