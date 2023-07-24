Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner

Selena Gomez turned a year older on July 22.



The Love You Like A Love Song musician had already thrown a big birthday bash for her famous friends and shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram which seemed to be a big celebration.

The star was joined by her close A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and also Karol G.

However, her celebrations are not over yet as she was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner for her 31st birthday in West Hollywood on Saturday.

For the outing the former Disney channel star, embraced her inner Barbie wearing an all-pink ensemble as she was spotted exiting the membership-based San Vicente Bungalows after a Barbie movie screening.

She was also joined by her younger sister Gracie, nine.

The Wolves hitmaker donned a vibrant, hot pink minidress with a halter-styled top to coincide with the Barbie-themed festivities.

Earlier in the evening, the actress had donned a pair of nude-coloured heels, but as she exited the celebrity hotspot, Selena opted to go barefoot on the sidewalk and carried the shoes in her hands.