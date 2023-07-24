 
menu menu menu

Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner
Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner 

Selena Gomez turned a year older on July 22.

The Love You Like A Love Song musician had already thrown a big birthday bash for her famous friends and shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram which seemed to be a big celebration.

The star was joined by her close A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and also Karol G. 

However, her celebrations are not over yet as she was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner for her 31st birthday in West Hollywood on Saturday.

For the outing the former Disney channel star, embraced her inner Barbie wearing an all-pink ensemble as she was spotted exiting the membership-based San Vicente Bungalows after a Barbie movie screening.

She was also joined by her younger sister Gracie, nine.

The Wolves hitmaker donned a vibrant, hot pink minidress with a halter-styled top to coincide with the Barbie-themed festivities.

Earlier in the evening, the actress had donned a pair of nude-coloured heels, but as she exited the celebrity hotspot, Selena opted to go barefoot on the sidewalk and carried the shoes in her hands. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William causing serious concerns for the monarchy video

Kate Middleton and Prince William causing serious concerns for the monarchy
Christopher Nolan recalls 'being struck' by Cillian Murphy’s ‘crazy eyes’ video

Christopher Nolan recalls 'being struck' by Cillian Murphy’s ‘crazy eyes’

Meghan Markle’s elderly veteran neighbor slams ‘rude’ attitude

Meghan Markle’s elderly veteran neighbor slams ‘rude’ attitude
Mattel CEO hails Greta Gerwig’s ‘modern-day interpretation’ of Barbie brand

Mattel CEO hails Greta Gerwig’s ‘modern-day interpretation’ of Barbie brand
Will Prince William meet Prince Harry during New York visit? video

Will Prince William meet Prince Harry during New York visit?
Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: who destroyed Prince William and Harry’s relations? video

Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: who destroyed Prince William and Harry’s relations?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘on the hunt’ for new home in Malibu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘on the hunt’ for new home in Malibu
Kate Middleton not expected to meet Lilibet, Archie in US video

Kate Middleton not expected to meet Lilibet, Archie in US
Tom Cruise on hunt of A-list star to become new face of Scientology: Insider

Tom Cruise on hunt of A-list star to become new face of Scientology: Insider