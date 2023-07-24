Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed on fire as Sri Lanka loses 8 wickets

Naseem Shah celebrates during the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. — AFP

Pakistani bowlers have taken eight wickets before Tea on day one of their second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, as the host team were off to a shaky start on Monday.

Till the 40th over in the first innings, Sri Lanka could only score 140 runs due to wickets falling after regular intervals.

Naseem Shah continues to dominate with his solid temperament and perfect line and length to take three wickets so far. Abrar, from the other end, partners so well with the pacer as he manages to take two wickets.

Pakistani players continued to shine with their superb fielding as Shan Masood, with a brilliant throw in the third over of the first day, provided an early breakthrough for Pakistan taking out Nishan Madushka, who remained unlucky as the throw thrashed the stumps on the striker's end.

Later on, Shan also removed Prabath Jayasuriya on a run-out, ensuring Pakistan's safe hands in the field.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Kusal Mendis in the seventh over to further dent the hosts, who decided to bat first after winning the toss following a delay due to early morning rain.

It was not too late when Naseem Shah promised to be real destruction for Sri Lanka as he took back-to-back wickets in quick succession. The right-arm pacer bagged Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne within his two overs closer to the 15th.

Mathews (9) and Karunaratne (17) were two experienced batters who were the need for Sri Lanka in the tough time.

He then took out Chandimal in the 33rd over.

Abrar Ahmed then took out Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya and Mendis in a span of merely 4 overs.More to follow...