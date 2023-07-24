Pakistan's win against India starts meme fest on old tweet by Irfan Pathan

A combo of Pakistan A celebrating victory against India A on Sunday and an undated photo of Irfan Pathan. — Twitter/Facebook

After Pakistan A made the nation proud by handing India A a thumping defeat in the Emerging Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday, a meme fest started on Twitter as the fans back home dug out an old Tweet by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.



Pathan, who usually mocks Pakistan over their performance, sarcastically wrote, "Padosion Sunday kesa raha? (How was the Sunday neighbours?)", when the Men in Green lost to India in a World Cup match on October 23, 2022.

However, the tweet cost the Indian cricketer more than expected as Pakistani fans trolled him with the same thing on a bad day for the arch-rivals and "Irfan Pathan" started trending on Twitter.

Have a look at some of these memes:

All-round Pakistan Shaheens thrashed India A by a massive 128-run margin in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to lift the Emerging Asia Cup trophy.