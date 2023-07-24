 
Harry Styles leaves fans in tears with surprise new song at Love on Tour finale

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Harry Styles concluded his highly anticipated Love on Tour with a powerful and unforgettable final performance at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Saturday night (July 22). 

The singer-songwriter surprised and delighted his fans by debuting a captivating and untitled piano instrumental that lasted approximately 10 minutes.

The internet buzzed with excitement as news of the new song spread like wildfire on Twitter.

 In a heartfelt moment during the concert, Styles took the opportunity to express his deep appreciation to his fans, recognizing that their unwavering support was the driving force behind his success. 

He moved the crowd with his sincere words, acknowledging that without their presence and dedication, his journey as an artist would not have been possible. 

The Love on Tour commenced on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, taking Styles on a thrilling musical journey across five continents. The tour's resounding success catapulted it into the ranks of the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, with reported earnings of nearly $600 million, according to data from Billboard Boxscore.

As the tour came to a close, Styles acknowledged his fans and their profound impact on his life, declaring that they had brought him unparalleled happiness. 

