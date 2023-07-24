 
Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?

By
Web Desk

July 24, 2023

Meghan Markles footage removed from Harrys documentary?

Rumours regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's divorce intensified recently when the couple was seen separately at multiple events.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have avoided from commenting on the rumors about their relationship, speculations are doing the rounds that Meghan Markle's footage have been removed from Harry's Invictus documentary.

It is also being suggested by royal observers that Meghan signed with WME alone, a claim that couldn't be verified independently.

The couple recently cancelled a deal with Spotify, which some British analysis called Meghan and Harry's failure to be able to sell content other than royal bashing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based in California with their two children after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.


