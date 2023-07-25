Margot Robbie reveals shocking hidden talent in new video

Margot Robbie leaves viewers stunned in a resurfaced video where she is seen talking to a fan using sign language at a premiere. The Birds of Prey star was attending the premiere of her flick Amsterdam the previous year in September.

The video shows her using Auslan to speak to a deaf fan on the red carpet, signing “nice to meet you” before they posed for a picture together.

Her fans soon took to social media to express their awe over her skill with one user writing: “She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. She's so precious,” while more added: “'As if we needed another reason to love her!” and “This woman is literally perfect.”

Margot is enjoying the highly successful release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in which she plays the titular role. Starring alongside her to play the role of Barbie’s other half, Ken is The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling.

This video comes after new photos of Margot as a young girl were unveiled, which show her beaming at the camera with a toothy grin and heavy bangs. The actress lived a relaxed life in the countryside in Queensland, specifically in the town of Dalby which has a population of around 15, 000 people.