Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haters 'wasting their time' with divorce rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separation rumours have made their fans upset.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making rounds on the internet over their split rumours, causing Sussex lovers to rage on social media.

One fan posted on Twitter: "It saddens me to see Prince Harry and Meghan heading for what appears to be divorce. After everything they’ve been through one can only hope the rumours aren’t true. Maybe they should spend a year abroad in Africa connected to Harry’s charities and just shut it all out?"



Another added: "I hope it's not true that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce. I wish they were less focused on fame and fortune and can find happiness in their little family and being normal Americans."

A third wrote: "You're wasting your time with this idea. You'll never see a divorce between Harry and Meghan."



This comes as a source close to the couple has confirmed Meghan and Harry are 'still going strong.'