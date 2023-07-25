Royal Family do not want another 'royal kid' writing memoir like 'Spare'

Royal Family is steering clear of another member of the clan betraying the monarch with a memoir.



The Duke of Sussex, who published his book, 'Spare', earlier this year, caused damage to the image.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen said the last thing the family wants 'another kid writing a book.'

“They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure,” Andersen told Us Weekly Monday.

“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden,” he added.

Andersen continued that 'by the same token, they don’t want to feel sidelined. They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow.'

“The royal family does not want another kid writing a book… another edition of Spare,” Andersen added. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”