Jaylen Brown was drafted by the Celtics in 2016. — Wilfredo Lee/AP

Jaylen Brown, the star player of the Boston Celtics, has agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension worth a staggering $304 million, making it the most valuable contract in the history of the NBA.

The contract negotiations concluded after a meeting between Brown, his agent Jason Glushon, and the Celtics management on Sunday. With this extension, Brown is set to remain with the team until the conclusion of the 2028-2029 season.

The 26-year-old shooting guard performed exceptionally last season, achieving career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His outstanding contributions made him select an All-Star for the second time.

However, his performance in the playoffs experienced a slight dip, with the Celtics losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In Game 7, Brown scored 19 points but struggled with his shooting, making just one of nine three-point attempts.

Earning a spot on the All-NBA second team, a first-time accolade in his career, made Brown eligible for the Supermax extension. The Celtics originally drafted Brown as the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. Since then, the team has consistently made it to the playoffs, showcasing their competitiveness in the league.

While Brown is undeniably a talented player and a valuable asset to the Celtics, some critics argue that he may not rank among the top 10 players in the league. The team's standout player, according to many, is Jayson Tatum, a four-time All-Star who was also named to the NBA first-team this year. Tatum will be eligible for a supermax extension next year, adding another dimension to the Celtics' financial considerations.

Apart from his prowess on the basketball court, Jaylen Brown is known for his sharp business acumen and active engagement in social issues. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, he expressed his views on sports being a mechanism of control and a positive channel for energy. Brown believes that sports provide an outlet and can help divert attention from societal injustices, poverty, and hunger.

With this record-breaking contract, Jaylen Brown has solidified his position as one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA. As the Celtics look to build a formidable team for the future, Brown's long-term commitment is a testament to his loyalty and value to the franchise.