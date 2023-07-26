 
menu menu menu

Cillian Murphy was considered for 'Oppenheimer' in 2014's TV series

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

It was the WGN Americas Manhattan series
It was the WGN America's 'Manhattan' series

Before Universal roped in Cillian Murphy for the Oppenheimer, he was previously mulled for the nuclear physicist in the 2014's drama Manhattan.

Released almost a decade ago, the WGN America series was set in the wake of World War II to build the most deadly weapon man ever created: an atomic bomb in Los Alamos, N.M.

The show's focus, however, was on Frank Winter (John Benjamin Hickey), an exceptional and self-destructive physics professor recruited to be part of the Manhattan Project.

Meanwhile, the father of the atomic bomb made his entry in the first season, following his screen time was shot up in the next season.

In a chat with Vanity Fair, writer Lila Byock said, "When we were casting Oppenheimer, we went through a whole series of different ideas."

She continued, "There were actually some rock stars we considered," including David Bowie (who "was not available") and Beck.

As the creator Sam Shaw revealed, "We wanted Oppenheimer to feel both like he possessed a certain undeniable charisma, a presence onstage, but also that he was playing a different instrument. He needed to feel alien, or other, in some ways."

He continued, "A thousand percent, Cillian Murphy was on that list."

Planned as a six-season show, Manhattan was cancelled after Season 2, as the nuclear blast was planned in Japan at the Season 3 end, and the focus of the later seasons would be on the Cold War conflict fallout. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings
Prince Harry, Meghan heading to marriage 'counselling' amid divorce rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan heading to marriage 'counselling' amid divorce rumours
Prince Andrew comes under fire as court documents revel new shocking details

Prince Andrew comes under fire as court documents revel new shocking details
Prince Andrew must be 'shipped off' to a small village after new shocking revelations

Prince Andrew must be 'shipped off' to a small village after new shocking revelations
Meghan Markle name eliminated from Archie's birth certificate: Report video

Meghan Markle name eliminated from Archie's birth certificate: Report
Kate Middleton, Prince William may stop Harry, Meghan's bid to return to royal family

Kate Middleton, Prince William may stop Harry, Meghan's bid to return to royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haters 'wasting their time' with divorce rumours video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haters 'wasting their time' with divorce rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry returning to royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry returning to royal family?
Taylor Swift thanks fans as 'Anti-Hero' joins Spotify's 'Billions Club'

Taylor Swift thanks fans as 'Anti-Hero' joins Spotify's 'Billions Club'