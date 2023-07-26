Kate Middleton faces backlash for her choice of jewellery

Royal family's charming princess Kate Middleton has been slammed for her choice of jewellery by a former editor of a fashion magazine.

Princess Kate, who's loved for her sense of fashion by many, has been labelled a 'disappointment' in her approach to jewellery by former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes.



The comment was made on the Creative Conversations podcast, as Suzy invited Carol Woolton to discuss the Princess of Wales' outfits.

Woolton tried to draw a comparison between the Queen Consort and The princess of Wales, claiming Kate is seemingly indifferent to the collection of rare and precious jewels she is able to wear and doesn't seem as passionate about them as her mother-in-law Camilla.

Suzy said: "The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.

"I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, 'Do I have to wear this?'"

"She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on," the former jewellery editor claimed.

Admiring the King Charles III's wife, Suzy said that Queen Camilla seems much more interested in jewellery, referencing a recent visit to Monica Vinader headquarters.



"She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery," she said, adding she doesn't know whether Kate will change her tune once she becomes Queen herself.

"We now have a new Queen, so presumably, she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels. We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her?

"I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t."



Suzy flayed Prince William's wife for not being open about how certain jewels were acquired, saying: "It’s one of these strange secrets. It’s not discussed, and I can see why because some of the pieces are dubious. They came from India."

Suzy went on claiming: "I won’t say they were stolen but they were perhaps given and taken by the British Royal Family, they weren’t stealing it but they were taking over a country at that time and thought and taking jewels they thought were an attractive thing to take back to England with them."