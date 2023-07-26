 
'Barbie' director reveals she wrote 'Ken' role keeping Ryan Gosling in mind

By
Web Desk

July 26, 2023

Greta Gerwig admits being impressed by him after seeing him on Saturday Night Live
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed it herself that she wrote the role of Ken in her super hit film, keeping Ryan Gosling in mind.

Greta got super impressed by Ryan after she saw his at the Saturday Night Live (SNL). Since then, she had made the decision to cast him for the role of Ken.

She added: "You know those actors you can… just sort of feel that they know what's funny, and I always felt that about him.”

"And then I'm a big fan of all of his SNLs, I always thought he was great on SNL… He did 'Guy That Just Got a Boat' on 'Weekend Update,' and it's so good."

While speaking about The Notebook in SmartLess podcast, the 39-year-old actor and director revealed that she wrote the character with Ryan in mind.

"We actually, in writing it, cast Ryan, like we wrote his name into the script and everything… and [Gosling's name] was everywhere.”

"And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like 'Oh, it's so wonderful that you know Ryan.' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know Ryan. I've never met Ryan, I have no idea”, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has finally released in theatres starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. The film took the box office by a storm on its opening weekend.

