Kanye West awaits 'royalties' from Adidas after Yeezy bumper sales?

It seems the zeros from the last in Kanye West's bank accounts will shoot up as Adidas instantly received $565 million in orders for its Yeezys, meaning the royalties would be on the way to the former partner, as the CEO company earlier suggested.

Last month, the German footwear brand sold 4 million sneakers within four months, insiders with direct knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times.

Due to Ye's antisemitism controversy, the German sportswear cut ties with him, leaving the footwear's fate hanging in the balance.



This abrupt decision created a high demand for the coveted brand, which now, translated into more sales for the company.

However, Adidas may not be aiming for profit with these Yeezy sales.

In March, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said the company would “probably not make a profit” on its remaining Yeezy inventory.

As earlier announced, the multi-billion company will direct substantial proceeds from the sales of the fashion mogul's shoes to NGOs which was gravely impacted by his toxic rhetoric, which includes the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by George Floyd’s brother.

Apart from profit sharing, the German brand will donate over $9 million to these charities, according to the publication.

Interestingly, the Donda hitmaker will be entitled to royalties on the sale, as the company's boss previously said royalties would be given to the rapper whenever the sneakers were sold.

At one time, the Yeezys sales touched an all-high $1 billion, and, in return, the Grammy winner raked in $220 million, as per Forbes.

Last October, however, West's continued anti-Semitic rants forced Adidas' hand to sever its long-tolerated relationship with him, which cost them dearly, for example, $1.3 unsold Yeezy in the stock.