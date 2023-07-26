King Charles, Prince William have ‘united front’ against Harry and Meghan

King Charles and Prince William may have had their differences in the past, but it seems that the father-son duo is willing to put all of that aside to join forces against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, Charles and William have had to “put up this united front” against the Sussexes.

“They’ve been insulted by members of their own family,” the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III told Us Weekly. “It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal positions in the Royal Family in 2020, they have been embroiled in a rift with The Firm, as they began spilling details of their royal life in the public.

The couple first appeared for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which was followed by their docuseries for Netflix, Harry & Meghan. However, the rift was aggravated when Prince Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare, in which he quoted the rocky relationship with his father and brother.

Anderson also suggested that the the Sussexes weren’t capable of handling the royal duties as compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The expert said that William and Kate are “naturals” at living the royal lifestyle “from the very beginning.” He also noted that their eldest son, Prince George, 10, also “seems to be surprisingly comfortable” in taking up his role as second-in-line.