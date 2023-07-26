 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Garner cuts casual cool look as she steps out after supporting SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Jennifer Garner looked stylish as ever while grabbing lunch in Brentwood on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old actress dressed for sunny summer weather as she was clad in a blue and white tie-dye t-shirt, green cargo pants and white sneakers.

The mother-of-three appeared to go makeup free and carried a red, blue and white tote bag slung across her arm.

The Alias star shielded her eyes with a pair of large sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses styled straight for the outing.

The busy beauty — who recently took her three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, for brunch in Malibu — was pictured checking her cellphone while strolling to her destination.

The day prior Garner showed off her flawless visage with no makeup while sharing her haircare routine with followers.

The post comes after Garner recently issued a lengthy statement on her Instagram account in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.


More From Entertainment:

Angelina Joile speaks up in support of 'basic rights of Iranian men, women'

Angelina Joile speaks up in support of 'basic rights of Iranian men, women'
Christopher Nolan brands ‘Oppenheimer’ the ‘biggest’ film he ever made

Christopher Nolan brands ‘Oppenheimer’ the ‘biggest’ film he ever made

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas celebrates special day amid Duke and Meghan Markle divorce rumours video

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas celebrates special day amid Duke and Meghan Markle divorce rumours
King Charles, Prince William have ‘united front’ against Harry and Meghan

King Charles, Prince William have ‘united front’ against Harry and Meghan
Megan Fox is SLAMMED for not helping her friend financially despite being rich

Megan Fox is SLAMMED for not helping her friend financially despite being rich
King Charles supports son Prince William over THIS new role video

King Charles supports son Prince William over THIS new role

Kourtney Kardashian to leave out Kim Kardashian from baby shower guest list video

Kourtney Kardashian to leave out Kim Kardashian from baby shower guest list

Snoop Dogg no longer performing at 'Hollywood Super Bowl' amid ongoing strike

Snoop Dogg no longer performing at 'Hollywood Super Bowl' amid ongoing strike
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 54th birthday with sizzling photos video

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 54th birthday with sizzling photos