Jennifer Garner cuts casual cool look as she steps out after supporting SAG-AFTRA strike

Jennifer Garner looked stylish as ever while grabbing lunch in Brentwood on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old actress dressed for sunny summer weather as she was clad in a blue and white tie-dye t-shirt, green cargo pants and white sneakers.

The mother-of-three appeared to go makeup free and carried a red, blue and white tote bag slung across her arm.

The Alias star shielded her eyes with a pair of large sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses styled straight for the outing.

The busy beauty — who recently took her three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, for brunch in Malibu — was pictured checking her cellphone while strolling to her destination.

The day prior Garner showed off her flawless visage with no makeup while sharing her haircare routine with followers.

The post comes after Garner recently issued a lengthy statement on her Instagram account in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.



