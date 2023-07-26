 
Kate Middleton is gearing up for a ‘dirty fight’ with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Kate Middleton is allegedly ‘ready and willing’ to have a massively dirty fight with Meghan Markle, if the need arises.

An inside source has shed light on the ‘limits’ Kate is willing to bend when it comes to the safety of the monarchy.

This insider in question broke it all down in their interview with Closer Magazine.

During the course of their chat, the inside source was quoted saying, “She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone.”

Even though “She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip,” the insider note, “even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.”

Before concluding the source also went on to note that “the bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.”

