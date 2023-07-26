Oprah Winfrey arrives by boat at David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez favourite restaurant

Oprah Winfrey is having fun!

The famed talk show host was spotted enjoying an alfresco meal on the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday.

The presenter, 69, turned heads as she arrived by boat at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano.

Oprah, who told fans she underwent a weight loss reset last year, displayed her slimmed-down figure in a casual white striped T-shirt and cropped trousers.

Oprah received a helping hand as she got off the boat and headed to the beach restaurant.

The restaurant is a favourite among stars. Sting, David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have all previously visited.

Oprah's trip to Italy comes after she vowed to 'reset' her weight loss last year.