Meghan Markle afraid of sending Archie to school in UK?

Meghan Markle, last year, shared how she fears sending her kids, Archie and Lilibet, to school in the UK

Prince Harry may be fearful of his security in the UK, but its his wife Meghan Markle who has notably expressed fears regarding sending their kids, Archie and Lilibet, to school in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex’s comments about fearing for the safety of her children came last year in her headline-making interview with Allison P. Davies for The Cut.

As per Allison, Meghan told her during their conversation how she couldn’t imagine doing school pickups for Archie in the UK with the media frenzy surrounding the Royal Family.

Allison shared: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

Later in the piece, Meghan was quoted saying: “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

This isn’t the first time that the Sussexes have expressed concerns about their family’s security in the UK; Prince Harry has previously levelled a legal case against the UK Home Office after his royal security was stripped off following his departure from the UK.