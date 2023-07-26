Rihanna rocks stylish baby bump in Rage Against The Machine T-shirt

Rihanna, an acclaimed singer, is pregnant and as the due date nears, she continues to make sure that her baby bump appears to be the most fashionable around.



Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in a stylish way by unveiling her baby bump while performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

She is set to welcome her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella singer was spotted walking towards a car park in Los Angeles with her rapper boyfriend, 34-year-old Rocky looking really cool.

According to Metro, pregnant Rihanna, 35, showed her baby bump while rocking in a white Rage Against The Machine T-Shirt and folded the band around her bump.

She carried a bejewelled black bag and covered her eyes with black sunglasses. The singer paired her top with baggy, embossed jeans.

Rihanna was seen clutching onto a red solo cup and she kept her jeans unbuttoned, prioritizing her comfort while walking through the car park.

Her boyfriend rocked in a long-sleeve patterned shirt pairing it with camouflage trousers.

The couple already shares a son, RZA, whom they welcomed in summer last year.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna hailed motherhood saying, "It's everything, you really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."



Rihanna hasn't shared details about her upcoming child or her due date.