Kevin Spacey's first statement after being cleared of sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey, who has been cleared of all sex assault charges, said "I am humbled by the outcome."

The Oscar-winning actor, who has been found not guilty of nine sex offences at London's Southwark Crown Court, could not control his emotions and broke down in tears in the dock as the verdicts were read out.

Spacey denied using his power as an A-lister to get people into bed, and described the allegations as a "stab in the back"



The actor briefly addressed the media following the ruling, saying: "I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today."

He added: "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision."



The Negotiator star continued: "I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team... for being here every day."

It's going to be "a very long road ahead" for Spacey to get his career back to where it was when the first allegations emerged, a journalist for entertainment magazine Variety says.



KJ Yossman says that while the not guilty verdict is "a huge win" for Spacey, "whether it will persuade the court of public opinion is another matter".

She tells BBC News: "I think in the interim he will try and pick up work where he is embraced, and welcomed with open arms. That’s probably going to be Europe. I think the big question will be if he’s able to pick up work in America, his homeland."