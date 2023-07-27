'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' to get spinoff TV series

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' is set to release on August 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be getting a spin off TV series for Paramount very soon.

On Wednesday, the Paramount Studios announced itself that they have already started working on the TV series and a sequel.

CEO of the popular studios, Brian Robbins, shared the news in a statement. He said: "In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow.”

Paramount is extremely excited to expand its partnership with Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen for the upcoming TV series and sequel.

The studio reported: "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

The upcoming TV series will bring all the four turtles together to fill in the gap between the first and second part of the films.

"Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides”, revealed Paramount.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is slated to release in theatres on August 2. The voice-over for the energetic animated film has been done by some A-listers namely Paul Rudd, Post Malone, John Cena, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph and others, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Watch trailer:



