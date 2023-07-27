Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’

 
Royal experts have accused Meghan Markle of turning their two children, Archie and Lilibet into “public property.”

Accusations about the unjust exposure of Archie and Lilibet have been  shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser. 

She broke everything down during the course of her interview with News.com.au. 

The conversation arose once the expert started to point out how “The duke and duchess, especially with Harry & Meghan, opened up their story and their homes and exposed their children, their dogs, their friends and even family to the world to a degree that is totally unprecedented.”

Ms Elser responded to all of this by saying, “I wonder if an inadvertent consequence is that there is a sense of public ownership and personal investment in them that is not there with, say, the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Or perhaps there is a chance that “maybe it’s about intimacy” since “they took us into the most private parts of their inner worlds, their relationship and their lives, and there is now an overdeveloped but false sense of familiarity," she later added before singing off. 

