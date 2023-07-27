Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

'Peaky Blinders' writer Steven Wright confirmed the film in 2021

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has given an update to all the Peaky Blinders’ fans if there is going to be a film or not.

After the end of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders on April 3, 2022, fans were a bit sad, but they were looking forward to an all-new film announced by the writer and creator of the show, Steven Wright.

Instead of a seventh season, he gave hope to the fans by announcing a Peaky Blinders film. In 2021, he informed Variety: “We are in development. It's a fully formed idea, and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story.”

Murphy has broken the silence over the production of the Peaky Blinders film. He himself is waiting to hear from the creators.

While speaking to GQ magazine, he said: "I have no update for you, man. I'm waiting to hear, but it's a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there's more story to tell, I'd be there."

According to Pinkvilla, the shoot of the movie was expected to kick-start in 2023. But due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, there seem to be a halt in the production.



Cillian Murphy is widely-known for playing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. After a successful run of six seasons, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to be released soon.