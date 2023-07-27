Fans are terrified after release of ‘Saw X’ poster

Fans are terrified after the release of ‘Saw X’ poster

Fans of the Saw franchise are terrified after seeing the poster for its next instalment which is set to be released before Halloween. The poster shows a person screaming as two tubes are fixed into their eyes with a mask.

The poster comes nearly a year after it was announced that the series would be returning after two years of being away. The flick’s official Instagram page captioned the post, writing: “Welcome back to the game.”

They also revealed the release date for the movie which will be hitting theatres on September 29. Notably, the new release date is a whole month earlier than what had been promised in August which was a release date of October 27.

Fans expressed their excitement and horror at the new poster, with some saying newer shows like Squid Game would be left behind. “This trap makes Squid Game's traps look like a kids toy,” while another claimed: “We haven’t gotten a poster like this since saw the final chapter [the sixth film].”

A third user commented on the trap in the poster, saying: “That thing [sic] looks like it’s ready to suck that guy’s eyes out,” and “Now that's a damn poster!! Oh my.”

Making his return as the terrifying villain of the franchise will be Tobin Bell’s John 'Jigsaw' Kramer along with his puppet, Billy.