 
menu menu menu

Fans are terrified after release of ‘Saw X’ poster

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Fans are terrified after the release of ‘Saw X’ poster
Fans are terrified after the release of ‘Saw X’ poster

Fans of the Saw franchise are terrified after seeing the poster for its next instalment which is set to be released before Halloween. The poster shows a person screaming as two tubes are fixed into their eyes with a mask.

Fans are terrified after release of ‘Saw X’ poster

The poster comes nearly a year after it was announced that the series would be returning after two years of being away. The flick’s official Instagram page captioned the post, writing: “Welcome back to the game.”

They also revealed the release date for the movie which will be hitting theatres on September 29. Notably, the new release date is a whole month earlier than what had been promised in August which was a release date of October 27.

Fans expressed their excitement and horror at the new poster, with some saying newer shows like Squid Game would be left behind. “This trap makes Squid Game's traps look like a kids toy,” while another claimed: “We haven’t gotten a poster like this since saw the final chapter [the sixth film].”

A third user commented on the trap in the poster, saying: “That thing [sic] looks like it’s ready to suck that guy’s eyes out,” and “Now that's a damn poster!! Oh my.”

Making his return as the terrifying villain of the franchise will be Tobin Bell’s John 'Jigsaw' Kramer along with his puppet, Billy.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlotte is 'more than ready' to support Prince George in monarchy

Princess Charlotte is 'more than ready' to support Prince George in monarchy
Full text of judgement in Prince Harry’s trial against tabloids

Full text of judgement in Prince Harry’s trial against tabloids

Amir Khan shares heartfelt birthday tribute to wife amidst controversy

Amir Khan shares heartfelt birthday tribute to wife amidst controversy
Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded party

Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded party
Ben Affleck’s ‘glum’ look a point of concern despite being married to Jennifer Lopez: Expert

Ben Affleck’s ‘glum’ look a point of concern despite being married to Jennifer Lopez: Expert
Tori Kelly on road to recovery after hospitalization for blood clots

Tori Kelly on road to recovery after hospitalization for blood clots
Meghan Markle’s ‘careening career’ sparks desperation video

Meghan Markle’s ‘careening career’ sparks desperation
Morrissey calls out celebrities mourning Sinead O'Connor, says they’re “moronic”

Morrissey calls out celebrities mourning Sinead O'Connor, says they’re “moronic”
High Court ruling favours Prince Harry in lawsuit against tabloid

High Court ruling favours Prince Harry in lawsuit against tabloid