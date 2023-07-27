 
Queen Elizabeth strict response after Prince Philip told her to 'shut up'

By
Web Desk

July 27, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip became close to one another over time.

The couple, who spent their lives serving the Britain, shared a unique marital relationship with one another.

The duo was famous for their quick banter, reveals a Palace aide, quoting an incident from their time together.

The former Duke of Edinburgh was heard telling Queen: "Oh, do shut up, you silly woman", the unnamed palace aide claims to which the Queen replied: "I am not a silly woman, I am the Queen."

He told the Daily Mail: "They bickered with one another. It was sweet but so unexpected.

"On one occasion I heard the duke say, 'Oh, do shut up, you silly woman', and the Queen replied, 'I am not a silly woman, I am the Queen'.

"I couldn't believe my ears but I was told this was how they always were with one another."

