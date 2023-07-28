Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe is seen at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on May 13, 2023.—AFP

Kylian Mbappé, the renowned football star, has reportedly turned down a meeting and contract proposal from Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, as per multiple reports.

Earlier this week, the sporting world was abuzz with news that Al Hilal was willing to break the world record transfer fee, offering a staggering $332 million (€300 million) for the French striker. The proposed deal also included an astonishing $775 million salary package for the 24-year-old Mbappé, which garnered reactions from top athletes across various sports.



Representatives from Al Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia with four Asian Champions League titles, travelled to Paris to meet with Mbappé's representatives but were met with rejection, according to French outlet L’Equipe and respected Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. CNN has sought comments from Al Hilal, Mbappé's representatives, and his current club Paris-Saint Germain.

In the midst of transfer speculations, Mbappé has been excluded from PSG's preseason tour of Japan. The club has issued him an ultimatum to either sign a new contract or be put up for sale. The French striker has been strongly linked with a potential move to the La Liga giants Real Madrid.