 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle will not be actor, wants to be 'social force'

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Meghan Markle will not return to acting, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex will go a step down if she wishes ti go back to her life as an actress, claims Christopher Anderson

Anderson told Us Weekly: "I don't think it's the proper next step and I don't think she was doing that.

"It would be a step down, wouldn't it? The same way Grace Kelly, Princess Grace.

"There was always talk she would go back into acting because that was her true passion but I'm not so sure it is Meghan's true passion. I think she wants to be a social force."

It comes as Meghan is keeping her “head down" as she takes Harry take "centre stage" in the media.

A source told Us Weekly: "Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise faced 'egocentric control freak' accusations

Tom Cruise faced 'egocentric control freak' accusations

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finally decide to end feud

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finally decide to end feud
Meghan Markle forced to exit red carpet at an event with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle forced to exit red carpet at an event with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie saying goodbye to royal family with her new endeavour? video

Princess Eugenie saying goodbye to royal family with her new endeavour?
Ariana Madix remains firm not to 'share screen' with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix remains firm not to 'share screen' with Tom Sandoval
Prince Harry got emotional missing King Charles, William on special Archie milestone video

Prince Harry got emotional missing King Charles, William on special Archie milestone
Kate Middleton's new initiative sparks reaction from Parliament video

Kate Middleton's new initiative sparks reaction from Parliament
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Amanda Collin to play Jeyne Arryn

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Amanda Collin to play Jeyne Arryn
Kim Kardashian poses for picture with David Beckham

Kim Kardashian poses for picture with David Beckham