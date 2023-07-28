 
Meghan Markle has designed 'Lili Land' in Montecito mansion

By
Web Desk

July 28, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, has a special corner in their Montecito mansion.

The toddler’s private space in the house consists of a kitchen, stuffed toys and more.

Prince Harry especially touched upon the place in his memoir ‘Spare,’ noting: “[The hummingbird] swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."

The nursery was spotted in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. In one episode, the Duke is seen speaking to his son, Archie, about hummingbirds in the space.

He tells him: "We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again [...] because they're scared of humans."

