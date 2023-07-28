Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello still finalizing divorce term

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are handling their breakup amicably, but they are still in the process of finalizing their divorce settlement.

An insider at US Weekly shared, "They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles," in the latest issue of the magazine. "But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion."

The announcement of their separation came earlier this month after being married for seven years. In a joint statement on July 17, the 51-year-old Modern Family star and the 46-year-old True Blood alum said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Manganiello, who married Vergara in November 2015, filed for divorce just two days after the announcement, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their breakup and listing their date of separation as July 2. Court documents reveal that they have a prenuptial agreement in place from their union.

Following the news of their breakup, a source revealed that Vergara is "relieved they've ripped off the Band-Aid." The source added, "Joe and Sofia's friends are sad they couldn't make it work, but everyone agrees this was for the best."

Another insider had previously mentioned that the couple were "living different lives" and were no longer "on the same page." "She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

As of now, further details about the divorce settlement and custody arrangements for their beloved dog, Bubbles, have not been disclosed. However, both of them celebrated the dog's 10th birthday earlier in July.