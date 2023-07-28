Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey

Alison Hammond‘s weight loss journey is an inspiration for her fans all over the world.

After following her strict diet and incredible weight loss the TV star was seen selling her old clothes to raise money for the British Liver Trust.

The This Morning host, 48, is flogging a whole host of garments in memory of her beloved mother Maria who sadly died from Liver Cancer in January 2020.

On the page, she penned: 'Alison is donating 100% of her proceeds from the sales of her pre-loved wardrobe to the British Liver Trust in memory of her Mother who died from Liver Cancer'.

Alison previously admitted she was 'so embarrassed' by her weight when she weighed more than 20 stone, and joined Weight Watchers in 2019 to focus on her health.

Recently, the TV star admitted she is trolled on a daily basis about her size but refuses to slim down for others as she likes taking up 'a little bit of extra space in the world'.

In January Alison became emotional when she realised it was the anniversary of her mother's death live on air during This Morning on Friday.

Alison's mum Maria, who was from Guyana, tragically died in January 2020 from lung and liver cancer.

'I've just realised it's the 13th of January. This is the date my mum passed away... in bed 13. And we buried her on February 13. And it was a lovely funeral. It's literally just come to me,' Alison said.

The Big Brother star suffered a double tragedy in 2020 when her father Clifford, who lived in Jamaica, passed away just six months after Alison's mother's death.