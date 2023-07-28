 
menu menu menu

Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey
Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey 

Alison Hammond‘s weight loss journey is an inspiration for her fans all over the world.

After following her strict diet and incredible weight loss the TV star was seen selling her old clothes to raise money for the British Liver Trust.

The This Morning host, 48, is flogging a whole host of garments in memory of her beloved mother Maria who sadly died from Liver Cancer in January 2020.

On the page, she penned: 'Alison is donating 100% of her proceeds from the sales of her pre-loved wardrobe to the British Liver Trust in memory of her Mother who died from Liver Cancer'.

Alison previously admitted she was 'so embarrassed' by her weight when she weighed more than 20 stone, and joined Weight Watchers in 2019 to focus on her health.

Recently, the TV star admitted she is trolled on a daily basis about her size but refuses to slim down for others as she likes taking up 'a little bit of extra space in the world'.

In January Alison became emotional when she realised it was the anniversary of her mother's death live on air during This Morning on Friday.

Alison's mum Maria, who was from Guyana, tragically died in January 2020 from lung and liver cancer.

'I've just realised it's the 13th of January. This is the date my mum passed away... in bed 13. And we buried her on February 13. And it was a lovely funeral. It's literally just come to me,' Alison said.

The Big Brother star suffered a double tragedy in 2020 when her father Clifford, who lived in Jamaica, passed away just six months after Alison's mother's death. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘very much in love’? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘very much in love’?
Emmys 2023 Postponed: Fox plans January date amid industry-wide walkout

Emmys 2023 Postponed: Fox plans January date amid industry-wide walkout
Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime partner, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt: Photos

Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime partner, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt: Photos
Khloe Kardashian showers love on ex Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari on 17th birthday

Khloe Kardashian showers love on ex Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari on 17th birthday

Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry
Netflix shares updates for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Netflix shares updates for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Sinead O'Connor's open letter to Miley Cyrus goes viral: ‘do not get exploited’ video

Sinead O'Connor's open letter to Miley Cyrus goes viral: ‘do not get exploited’
Sinéad O’Connor sudden death not being ‘treated as suspicious’: Police

Sinéad O’Connor sudden death not being ‘treated as suspicious’: Police

Megan Fox gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of 'hoarding money'

Megan Fox gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of 'hoarding money'