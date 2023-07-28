 
Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received an exciting news amid her divorce and split rumours with husband Prince Harry.

According to a report by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex show Suits has broken streaming record nearly four years after series ended.

The publication reported Meghan Markle starrer Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019 reached a new viewership record of 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time during the week of June 26 to July 2 following its debut on Netflix last month.

The report, quoting Hollywood Reporter, further says the previous record was held by “Manifest” with 2.49 billion minutes of watch time.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother played as paralegal Rachel Zane alongside Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

She quit the show after season 7 following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, however, the legal drama ran for nine seasons.

The exciting news came amid rumours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the rocks.

