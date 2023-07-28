ITV chef James Martin blows up at production team in leaked audio

ITV chef James Martin blows up at his production crew over damage to his £26,000 driveway in a newly leaked audio. He is embroiled in bullying allegations after rumours came out of him bullying the staff on his show James Martin's Spanish Adventure.

Now, to add fuel to the fire, his explosive rant has been leaked which allegedly took place in 2018 on James Martin's Saturday Morning. The audio recording, which was revealed by The Sun, sees the chef curse a whopping 42 times as he told his staff that they would be “f***ing fried” and that they should have lunch while standing in the “f***ing rain.”

He further added that they needed to show him and his house “more f***ing respect”, threatening “If not, you're gone.”

In the ten-minute-long rant, he expresses his anger over damage to his driveway caused due to a blocked drain. The production company Blue Marlin took responsibility for what had happened back in 2018.

James claims in the audio: “I am absolutely furious, beyond belief. It's my home, it's my house. It's my f**ing house.

Nobody listens, nobody f**king listens, do they? I will not put up with this, this is b******s.

A driveway that cost me £26,000 is f**ked because somebody put a load of oil in the f**king bin that's now dripped everywhere and f**king ruined my driveway.

If this was somebody's house you would end up with a massive bill. People would get fired and rightly so, if this was working for Endemol your a**e would be f**king fried.

Show me and show my house more f**king respect - if not, you're gone.”