Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'

Laura Whitmore, the former Love Island host, has recently revealed the motivation behind her documentary on Stalking. The TV star said that the toxic men who infiltrated her life were the inspiration for her documentary as she detailed her own terrifying ordeal.

The 38-year-old TV host is reportedly all set to take on her own show titled Laura Whitmore Investigates, to be aired on ITV in which she will be tackling dark subjects like cyber-stalking, toxic muscularity, rough sex and incels.

In an interview with Mirror, Whitmore said, "Toxic masculinity is something that infiltrates all of our lives."

She added, "This documentary explains how women talk about each other, how men talk about women online and how we talk about people."

The TV star, who is happily married to comedian Iain Stirling, continued, "It's a very real threat and it's something we need to not just bury our heads in the sand about."

She also recalled the traumatic experience of going through a stalker experience that led her to contact the police, reports Dailymail.

She talked about feeling vulnerable and helpless and added, "It's not just you, you're putting the people you live with at risk as well."

Laura lamented that the internet leaves us exposed. She expressed hope that through her documentary series, she can help people become more aware of protecting themselves.

Laura confessed that making the series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, has made her more conscious about online safety.