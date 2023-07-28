Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie

Mattel, the well-known toy manufacturer, is gearing up to make a big impact in the film industry by releasing a minimum of 14 movies based on various toy properties.

Notable among these projects are a "Polly Pocket" film directed by Lena Dunham and a "Barney" movie produced by Daniel Kaluuya.

Latest box office hit "Barbie," marks Mattel's inaugural movie release from their in-house film division, Mattel Films. Established in 2018 by CEO Ynon Kreiz with the goal of becoming an "IP-driven machine," the division is now set to bring beloved characters to the silver screen.

While information about the other films remains limited, reports suggest that Mattel has a total of 45 films in the works. Lily Collins is set to star in and produce the "Polly Pocket" movie in partnership with MGM, a role she initially revealed in 2021.

Further adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel previously announced a live-action "Hot Wheels" film, produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. Additionally, in 2019, Mattel Films unveiled plans for a live-action "Barney" movie co-produced by actor Daniel Kaluuya, promising to defy audience expectations.

The ambitious film projects extend to other beloved Mattel properties such as American Girl, View Master, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, and Uno.