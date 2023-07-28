Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia

Sam Smith debuts their moustache while on a trip in Georgia

Sam Smith showed off their new moustache on Tuesday while taking a trip to the countryside in Georgia. They were spotted sans a shirt as they took a dip in the river during the evening time.

They also displayed their newly died platinum locks as they donned a pair of black shorts.

They just started off the North American leg of their Gloria the Tour on July 25 in Miami and they have upcoming scheduled shows in Philadelphia and Raleigh.

Their return to performing comes around two months after they cancelled all of their scheduled shows for their UK tour as they explained they were at risk of permanent vocal chord damage back in May.

Fans of the singer were left confused as they cancelled their Manchester show in the AO Arena after only playing a couple of songs. They soon released a statement, writing that they could go on performing as they noticed “something was really wrong” with their voice.

They added that they could be facing permanent vocal damage if they did not completely rest their vocal cords. A statement that was released by the concert promoter read:

“Due to vocal issues during last night's Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows.”