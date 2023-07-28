Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue is preparing to dazzle Las Vegas audiences with her debut exclusive residency at the Voltaire nightclub in The Venetian.

Walking in the path of renowned artists like Adele and Celine Dion, the 55-year-old pop icon is making her triumphant return to North America after a decade-long absence.

As the beloved Princess of Pop, Kylie is promising her fans a spectacle of extravagant costumes, mesmerizing dance performances, and reimagined versions of her iconic songs during the Las Vegas shows.

The residency is scheduled to kick off on November 3, 2023, and will consist of approximately a dozen intimate performances in a smaller venue, allowing for a more personal and immersive experience for the audience.

With over 80 million records sold worldwide and a Grammy and three Brit Awards to her name, Kylie Minogue is determined to achieve unprecedented success for her pop career in the United States through this exciting residency.

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows will go on sale on August 9, offering fans a chance to witness her mesmerizing performances up close. For those unable to attend the Las Vegas shows, they can look forward to catching Kylie during her arena Tension tour in 2024.