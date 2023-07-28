 
menu menu menu

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency
Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue is preparing to dazzle Las Vegas audiences with her debut exclusive residency at the Voltaire nightclub in The Venetian. 

Walking in the path of renowned artists like Adele and Celine Dion, the 55-year-old pop icon is making her triumphant return to North America after a decade-long absence.

As the beloved Princess of Pop, Kylie is promising her fans a spectacle of extravagant costumes, mesmerizing dance performances, and reimagined versions of her iconic songs during the Las Vegas shows.

The residency is scheduled to kick off on November 3, 2023, and will consist of approximately a dozen intimate performances in a smaller venue, allowing for a more personal and immersive experience for the audience.

With over 80 million records sold worldwide and a Grammy and three Brit Awards to her name, Kylie Minogue is determined to achieve unprecedented success for her pop career in the United States through this exciting residency. 

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows will go on sale on August 9, offering fans a chance to witness her mesmerizing performances up close. For those unable to attend the Las Vegas shows, they can look forward to catching Kylie during her arena Tension tour in 2024.

More From Entertainment:

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle
Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?
Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande
Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie
Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’
Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'

Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'