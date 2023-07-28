Pak-US robust ties to help address militancy, regional peace: Mohsin Dawar

National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mohsin Dawar (right) meets US Senator Chris Van Hollen during his visit to Washington.

Collective efforts are required to countering terrorism, says Dawar.

Calls for diversifying the Pak-US ties with a greater focus on trade.

"People of Pakistan have paid heaviest price in war against terror."

Stressing the need for stronger Pak-US ties, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mohsin Dawar has said that the partnership between the two countries would help address militancy, regional peace, stability and climate change issues.



Dawar, who is on a two-day visit to Washington DC, met the senior leadership of US Congress, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Dean Phillips and Congressman Ami Bera, and also delivered talks at the Hudson Institute and Wilson Centre.

In his interactions, he called for the world and regional powers’ unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability.

Dawar said that respect for rights and the socio-economic development of the region was key to ensuring peace and stability.

“The people of Pakistan, especially the people of the merged areas, have paid the heaviest price in the war against terrorism. From the loss of precious lives to losing of businesses, houses and becoming internally displaced persons, their sacrifices remain unmatched.”

He, while underscoring the need for a robust Pak-US partnership, especially in the economic sphere and the need to create more opportunities for the youth of war-hit areas, said that there is a need to diversify the relationship with a greater focus on trade and investment and addressing impending challenges such as climate change.

“Recent floods in Pakistan and the devastation on a massive scale has reinforced the need for a robust Pak-US partnership in tackling the challenge of erratic climate change,” he said.

The MNA also thanked Washington and the people of the US for their assistance during biblical floods in Pakistan.

He briefed the US lawmakers and the think tank community about the political situation in Pakistan and various developments in the region, particularly post-US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He presented a holistic perspective on regional peace and stability.

Underscoring the need for continued engagement of the international community in pursuit of shared objectives, Dawar said that those who have made tremendous sacrifices for global peace — especially the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan — cannot and should not be abandoned.

Collective efforts against terrorism

"Collective efforts are required to countering terrorism. It is not just a threat for Pakistan but for the entire region, and beyond," he noted. The chairman cautioned that the world should not ignore the disenfranchisement of 40 million Afghans. The precarious situation next door is not conducive to peace and prosperity in Pakistan, he added.

The NA body chairman also highlighted the role of economic development and connectivity in promoting prosperity and peace in the region.

"In the long term, it is the strength of our economies and the depth of our connections that will ensure sustainable peace," he noted.

Dawar urged for the creation of an environment conducive to prosperity, thereby diminishing the appeal of extremism.