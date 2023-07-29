'Dune: Part Two' original release date remain intact

Earlier, a report in Deadline raised questions on 'Dune: Part Two' timely release

Dune: Part Two is the most anticipated film of 2023. However, a recent report suggested the movie will delay to 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

But IMAX CEO did not believe that and claimed he had good reasons for that.

After studios head honchos confirmed to him, Chief Executive Officer Richard Gelfond revealed “the article is not true,” adding: “I feel quite strongly that it’s not going to move.”

The executive added the actors' strike in Hollywood has rendered the lead stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya unable to promote the movie, but he also stressed the risks stand to get higher on opting out of the six-week IMAX run in November.

“With no disrespect to Timothée Chalamet, are you going to be able to make up for losing the six-week IMAX release?” Gelfond questioned.

“Are you going to be made up the cost of capital and carrying it for a year? Are you going to move it to an uncertain year when you have no idea what’s going to be put against you when they have virtually no competition right now in the marketplace? It doesn’t really make any sense.”