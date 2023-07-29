Neelam Gill is dating not Leonardo DiCaprio but his best friend

Leonardo DiCaprio, however, remained tight-lipped

Neelam Gill has shot an arrow with two results. One clarified her status with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the other fueled further speculation: who was the friend of the star that she is dating?

The British model shared her statement on her Instagram Story, saying, "Just to clear up any rumors... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,'". "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend and have been for many months now."

"The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner," Gill continued. "I hope this clears up the false stories."

It is unclear who was The Wolf of the Wall Street actor's friend she was referring to being faithfully in a relationship with.

On the other hand, the rumours about the two started to get pitch high when they were photographed on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy, where both bathed under the sun.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner actor has so far remained mum on the issue. DiCaprio has an infamous romantic life, where he was teased that he was seeking girls half of his age.

According to reports, the Inception star's latest love interest was pointed towards supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old is busy in social activism as he earlier announced to fund a climate education program and Lab School's scholarships.

"I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity," DiCaprio added, "and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors."