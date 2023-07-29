Matteo Bocelli collaborates with Ed Sheeran on 1st single 'Chasing Stars'

Matteo Bocelli, who has spent years performing alongside his father, Andrea Bocelli, is now making his mark as an independent artist.

Recently, the 25-year-old pop singer released his latest single, "Chasing Stars," a heartfelt ballad written by none other than Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew.

Matteo tells PEOPLE, "[Ed] sent me a few songs, but the one that really, really, really I loved so much was 'Chasing Stars.'" He added, "The story was fitting so much to myself because, of course, we both had in common the fact that we were born in a family that loved music, and this passion was given from our parents."



The song holds a special significance for Matteo, as it beautifully reflects the shared experience of being artists with musical roots passed down from their parents.

Matteo shared his excitement about collaborating with Ed Sheeran, whom he has admired since his childhood, recalling a concert where Sheeran opened for Taylor Swift in Toronto. Having one of Sheeran's songs on his debut album is a dream come true for him.

When Matteo first heard "Chasing Stars," he felt that the song was already perfect, but he made some vocal adjustments to suit his personal style. "I felt like he respects every artist's [personal] ideas, [and wants you to] feel comfortable and authentic in what you do," explains Matteo.

In his upcoming debut album, Matteo deviates from the classical material he has previously performed with his father, delving into the realm of pop music. He credits his diverse musical upbringing, which involved listening to classical music, opera, as well as contemporary artists like Frank Sinatra, Charles Aznavour, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, and Eminem.

The album, also titled "Matteo," is scheduled for release on September 22, a date that holds significance beyond just its artistic launch. Coincidentally, it falls on Andrea Bocelli's birthday, making it a thoughtful gift for his father.

"It's quite funny — I swear I didn't choose the date. It was given by the label. So, it'll be quite a pretty thing," he explained.

As "Matteo" hits the airwaves, listeners will have the opportunity to get to know the artist better through his soulful and contemporary sound, a departure from his classical roots, and an expression of his unique musical journey.