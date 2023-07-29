 
Drake acquires Tupac Shakur's iconic crown ring for over $1 million

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Drake acquires Tupac Shakur's iconic crown ring for over $1 million

American rapper Drake has acquired a unique and historically significant piece of hip-hop memorabilia. The item in question is the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring that was personally designed and worn by the late Tupac Shakur during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1996. 

The acquisition took place at a Sotheby's auction, where Drake reportedly paid a staggering $1,016,000 for the ring. Interestingly, the ring was originally expected to sell for a minimum of $200,000, making Drake's purchase an impressive and valuable addition to his collection.

The Sotheby's auction, dedicated to hip-hop artefacts, was part of a series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre. 

Drake's acquisition of Shakur's iconic ring happened during his "It's All a Blur Tour" with 21 Savage. While on tour, Drake has been busy with other creative endeavors, such as teasing the release of his upcoming album titled "All the Dogs." However, specific details regarding the album's release date have not been disclosed.

In recent months, Drake has been quite active in the artistic scene, releasing a poetry book and sharing a new track called "Search & Rescue." Additionally, he has collaborated with artists like J Hus and Young Thug, and he made a guest appearance on Travis Scott's song "Meltdown" from the album "Utopia." 

As the hip-hop community continues to evolve and celebrate its rich history, Drake's contribution to preserving its legacy is certainly noteworthy.

