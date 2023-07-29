 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t view Montecito as ‘home’?

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not viewing Montecito as a permanent home.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in the Sussexes’ home situation.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces of News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “You see, in another reality, home for the Sussexes is not a moneyed enclave full of goji berry enthusiasts, but somewhere in Africa, in a plan that was cooked up by Buckingham Palace long before any unhappy HRHs had started spouting their truth.”

Even Courtiers writer Valentine Low believes, “I always think that Harry would be much happier if, having left the military, he went off to work on a conservation project in Africa.”

In his book he also admitted, “I think that would have been absolutely the right thing for him to do but you know, clearly not something that Meghan would buy into.”

“I mean the trouble is I don’t think being a sort of global celebrity is really what’s good for him or what he ultimately deep down wants.”

