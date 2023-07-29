Sony adjusts Marvel movie release dates amidst industry strikes

Sony has recently announced several delays to its upcoming Marvel movies in response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild of America strikes.

The strikes have placed limitations on promotional activities and events for members involved in these film productions while negotiations for better deals continue. As a result, Sony has made changes to its cinematic plans for the foreseeable future.

Notably, the film "Kraven the Hunter" has been delayed by almost a year, despite its imminent original release date. This decision suggests that Sony is allowing ample time for a resolution to be reached or for the strikes to conclude so they can effectively promote the movie.

Another significant delay comes for "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," which has been postponed indefinitely. However, this decision is not necessarily cause for concern, as the animated sequel involved considerable work, making the initial release date possibly unrealistic.

Given the success of the first two films in the franchise, with a combined worldwide box office gross of over a billion dollars, it is unlikely that the film will be scrapped entirely.

Other movies affected by the delays include "Gran Turismo," "Bad Boys 4," "Venom 3," "Karate Kid," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel, "Madame Web," and "They Listen." Each film's release date has been adjusted to accommodate the current circumstances arising from the industry strikes.

As the strikes persist, Sony is taking measured steps to navigate the challenges, ensuring that their Marvel movies receive the promotional attention and success they deserve when the situation allows.