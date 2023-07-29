K-pop group Treasure reveals how ‘REBOOT’ changed them

K-pop band Treasure sat down for a press conference before the official release of their comeback album REBOOT. During the conference, they discussed their future goals and how they’ve changed with their new album.

Commenting on the fact that this is their first comeback in ten months, Choi Hyun Suk explained: “Putting in a lot of thought into preparing this album while simultaneously carrying out our tour, 10 months have already passed by. We felt really apologetic because we just kept on telling fans to wait for us during those 10 months, but I’m really happy that the 10 months of our effort will finally be revealed to the world today.”





They also touched on the fact that this is their first comeback since the departure of two members from the group. “As we always do, our members worked really hard on preparing our album together with the many people from our agency who help us with album production. We prepared this album while on tour, and so many fans came to see us, so we felt more responsibility to give back for all the love we receive with a more perfect album.”

On their change as a group, Jihoon stated: “I think our music has changed a lot, such as the image that our music is portraying. For example, a song like ‘MOVE‘ would have been difficult to express for the TREASURE of the past as we were young and inexperienced, but TREASURE now can express ‘MOVE’ very well. I think we have matured in that way.”