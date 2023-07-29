Sofia Vergara post-divorce plans unveiled: Find out

Sofia Vergara has finally “moved on” in her life days after her split from husband Joe Manganiello was announced.

A source spilled to The Sun US, Sofia is set to make her return to TV on America's Got Talent judging panel “very soon”.

It is reported that the 51-year-old Colombian American actress will make a comeback on AGT alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell at the end of August.

Not only that, the Modern Family star will return for the live shows on August 22.

The source said, “When Sofia makes her AGT return, she will have an outlook of positivity and happiness for the cameras.”

The source mentioned that she “wants to show the world that she is in a good place, even though the divorce is now moving forward”.

“Sofia plans to celebrate and enjoy the talented acts who will showcase their skills and talents on the hit TV show,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Sofia tied the knot with Joe in a Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015. They married after less than one year of dating.

Following their divorce announcement, reports circulated on media that their marriage was “impacted by Joe's sobriety and that Sofia was and is not actively sober”.

One of the confidantes revealed to MailOnline, “Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage.”