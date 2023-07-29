 
Meghan Markle's birthday will be a 'private affair': report

July 29, 2023

Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday next month will be a private affair, according to mirror.co.uk

The report said that the Duchess of Sussex will opt for a private affair to mark her 42nd birthday next Friday, according to mirror.co.uk.

The publication reported that the Duchess of Sussex is expected to spend the day at her home in Montecito, California, with her family including her children, husband, mother Doria and the couple's dogs.

Meghan's birthday comes after a tough few weeks for her and her husband Prince Harry.

Speaking to mirro.co.uk, Mayah Riaz, PR to the stars, said Meghan will be "treated" by Harry on her special day following the controversy which saw the couple being accused of "snubbing" an elderly neighbour and causing "panic" amid rumours they're planning a move to Santa Barbara.

"Next week will be Meghan's 42nd birthday, although it's not a big birthday, I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry. They will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair."

The couple is living in California since stepping down as working royals in 2020. They had briefly moved to Canada before settling in the United States.

Meghan's birthday comes amid rumours that their marriage is on the rock. The couple, however, chose not to react to speculations about their relationship. 

